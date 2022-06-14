StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

