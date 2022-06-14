StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.