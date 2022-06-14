StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of -66,900.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

