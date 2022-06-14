StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.