StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.