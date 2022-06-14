StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

