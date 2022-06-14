StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

