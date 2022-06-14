StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.