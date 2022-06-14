StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

