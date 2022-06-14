StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ISR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.89.
About Isoray
