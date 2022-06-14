StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.