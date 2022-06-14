StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
