StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

