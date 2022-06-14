StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
