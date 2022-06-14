StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

