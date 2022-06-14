StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $24.45.
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
