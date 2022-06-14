StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.