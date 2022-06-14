StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.