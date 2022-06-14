StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

