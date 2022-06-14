StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RMTI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.