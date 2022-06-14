StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

