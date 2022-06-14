StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 78,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

