StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
