StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

