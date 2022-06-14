StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

