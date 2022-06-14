StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
