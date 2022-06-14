StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
