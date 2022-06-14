StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.