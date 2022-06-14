StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

