StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.