StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
