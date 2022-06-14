StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ashford stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
