StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

