StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

