StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

