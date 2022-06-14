StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

