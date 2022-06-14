StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the third quarter worth about $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

