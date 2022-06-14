StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
