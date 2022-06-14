StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

