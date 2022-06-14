StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
