StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

