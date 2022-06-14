StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

