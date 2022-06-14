StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
EVBN stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
