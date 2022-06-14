StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVBN stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

