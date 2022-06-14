StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.