StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.31.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
