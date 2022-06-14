StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.31.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.