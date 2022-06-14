StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

