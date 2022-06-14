StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
