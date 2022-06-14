StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.32% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

