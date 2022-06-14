StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
