StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

