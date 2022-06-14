StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.