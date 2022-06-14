StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

