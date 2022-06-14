StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

