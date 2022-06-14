StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RFIL opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

