StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
