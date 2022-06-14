StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

