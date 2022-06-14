StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.50. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.