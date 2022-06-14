StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.72.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
