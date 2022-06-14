StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.72.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

