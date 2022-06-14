StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
