StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.