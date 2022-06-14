StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.