StockNews.com Upgrades AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to “Buy”

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $462.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.52. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $459.15 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

