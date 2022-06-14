Stone Point Capital Llc Purchases 8,328 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 8,328 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,968,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,530,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 513,259 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,529,509.53.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

HRT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,421. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

