StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $16,795,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,645,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 329,699 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 553,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

