Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

