StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVAUF. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $$4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
